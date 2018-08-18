Your Weekend

Manager ‘scared’ to visit troubled clinic

By Estelle Ellis - 18 August 2018

While health professionals, including doctors and nurses, have to battle criminals on a weekly basis at the Kwazakhele Community Health Centre, the district manager for primary health this week refused to visit the clinic, saying she feared for her life.

