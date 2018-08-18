Manager ‘scared’ to visit troubled clinic
While health professionals, including doctors and nurses, have to battle criminals on a weekly basis at the Kwazakhele Community Health Centre, the district manager for primary health this week refused to visit the clinic, saying she feared for her life.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.