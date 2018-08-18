Klate magic for Chilli Boys

Six-time Premier Soccer League winner and trophy specialist Daine Klate hopes to work his magic at Chippa United this season.

The Chilli Boys have not won a single cup since joining the league and Klate is confident that he will bring some change to the Port Elizabethbased professional camp.

The 33-year-old from Beverly Hills in Gelvandale has a league medal for every team for which he has played in the Premier Soccer League.

Klate, who was awarded the MTN 8’s Last Man Standing at the PSL awards, started his career at Supersport United in 2004 where he spent most of his golden years.

In 2010 he joined Orlando Pirates and spent three seasons there before signing with Bidvest Wits in 2015.

Now the sharp left-footer hopes to bring some luck into the Chippa United stable.

“You are not putting me under pressure,” the experienced player said.

“I have won quite a bit so there is an anticipation, which is a nice thing for me.

“Maybe that is the motivation I need to do the same with Chippa as we go about seeking a trophy.

“My goal is to help and add value as much as I can. We must not forget that Chippa United is a very young club. The team was only established in 2010.

“I think there is a lot to be improved, but I am only here to help improve the club and make the club grow from strength to strength.

“It is already a club with growth and we want to keep working on that.”

Klate, who spent most of his formative years playing for Glenville Celtic in the local soccer leagues while staying in the Bay, said it felt good to be back after 19 years.

The former Gelvandale High School pupil moved from PE when he was only 14 to join the Transnet School of Excellence, where he matriculated in 2002.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be back. I appreciate PE now more than when I left when I was 14,” he said.

“It is the small things that count, like being able to see the beach every day. That is kind of a big deal for me at the moment. Also being around family that I grew up with. It’s nice to be with them more often.

“Obviously I have learned a lot being in Johannesburg. Hopefully I can use my experience to help with Chippa United, not only to help the club but to help the Nelson Mandela Bay region as well.”

The experienced player said his move back home was not pre-planned.

However, retiring in PE was always on the cards as his wife and two sons had moved to the Bay three years ago.

He said having Chippa around made things a little better as he could come back home and still play football.

Klate says he has not set a retirement age for himself.