Fur flies in Schoenies skirmish
Bay staff had day from hell when they tried to serve an eviction notice
A Schoenmakerskop resident, whom the municipality tried to serve with an eviction notice, stood firm against metro officials, swinging his hockey stick in an attempt to hit them before setting his dogs on them.
