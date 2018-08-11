Italian ambush awaits in Parma

Don’t be fooled by the odds of 200/1hanging uncomfortably around the neck of Italian PRO14 giant-killers Zebre. Teams making that mistake will find themselves walking into a trap at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Just ask former Ulster coach Les Kiss, whose side came unstuck 27-23 against the Italians at the intimate 5,000-seater stadium last season.

