Final curtain call for theatre icon
Dignitaries, family honour Winston Ntshona at state funeral
A sombre yet celebratory mood was felt yesterday when friends and family bade farewell to theatre doyen Dr Winston Ntshona. The unrelenting rain did not deter mourners and theatre lovers from filling the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton for the category-two provincial funeral which waswell attended by dignitaries from all spheres of government.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.