Doctors on the brink
Heavy workloads, long hours, stress taking their toll, writes Estelle Ellis
Eastern Cape department of health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said the department only had 49% of the specialists it needed.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.