i
Your Weekend

NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL UPDATE

New projects give National Arts Festival a fresh vibe

CEO Lankester happy with 'modest but important' uptick

04 August 2018

CEO Lankester happy with 'modest but important' increase in attendance

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X