Robbers beat up security guard

Two men beat up a female security guard during a robbery at a farm warehouse in Joubertina on Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that two men, one armed with a firearm, accosted the onsite security guard at about 3am.

The fruit farm is near the R62 in Misgund, Joubertina, and has a warehouse which is guarded.

"It is said that the two men assaulted the security guard on duty and thereafter locked her inside the security duty room. The suspects stole two cellphones, a backpack and electric tools from the warehouse before fleeing the scene," Nkohli said.

The guard was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital after she was found by another guard who was reporting for the day shift.

Nkohli urged anyone with information to contact the police.A case of business robbery is under investigation.