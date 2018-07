Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: he will be South Africa’s president.

Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change‚” he said.

“How do we allow a situation [where] small people‚ who are in parliament‚ remove Jacob Zuma? Zuma was elected by the people of South Africa‚” he said.