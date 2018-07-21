SA Schools rugby squad chosen for International Series

Banele Mthenjane (prop), Adrian Alberts (lock) and Celimpilo Gumede (No 8) will add valuable experience to the SA Schools rugby team for the Aon U18 International Series next month after being named in the 30-man squad.

The annual tournament, which features three rounds of matches between the SA Schools team, England, Wales and France, will be hosted at three Western Cape high schools, Boland Landbou, Stellenberg and SACS, from August 10 to 18.

England and France start the tournament at Boland Landbou in Paarl on August 10.

The SA Schools team will meet France in the second round at Stellenberg in Durbanville on Tuesday, August 14 and the tournament concludes at SACS in Newlands on Aug u st 18.

SA Schools squad: Forwards: Jacobus Agenbag (Free State), Adrian Alberts (WP), Dewald Donald (Bulls), Tristan Dullisear (Lions), Jacques Goosen (Border), Celimpilo Gumede (Sharks), Hanru Jacobs (WP), Jean-Jacques Kotze (WP), De Wet Marais (Free State), Mihlali Mgolodela (WP), Keketso Morabe (Griffons), Banele Mthenjane (Pumas), Lunga Ncube (Sharks), Evan Roos (WP), Sibusiso Sangweni (Sharks), Jarrod Taylor (Border), Uzile Tele (Border), Emile van Heerden (WP )

Backs: Lionel April (Boland), Thomas Bursey (Border), Jurich Claasens (Bulls), Darren Hendricks (Western Province), Stravino Jacobs (WP), Rynhardt Jonker (Sharks), Muzilikazi Manyike (Lions), Juan Mostert (WP), Brendan Venter (WP), Wyclef Vlitoor (Free State), Sibabalwe Xamlashe (Border), Mnombo Zwelindaba (Border)