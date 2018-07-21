Kings chasing pot of gold

Without warning, a rainbow has burst through the dark storm clouds that have been hanging over the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In popular folklore it is said a mythical leprechaun can be found at the end of rainbows with a pot of gold.

After the general mood of pessimism that has haunted the Southern Kings, fans will be tempted to believe even this leprechaun myth.

The virtual shutdown of communications over the past few weeks left dissatisfied fans wondering whether their franchise was still functioning.

After announcing a squad of 29 players seven weeks ago, the recruitment process ground to a halt.

Now, at long last, there has been an explanation about what the Kings have been concocting behind the scenes.

A potential sponsor, holding a pot of gold, is talking to the Kings. Why this news could not have been relayed earlier is puzzling, but at least some light has been shone on the goingson in the Kings boardroom. Kings chief operating officer Charl Crous broke his silence this week to announce talks were under way between the Kings and a sponsor.

Because of these negotiations, which are being held in conjunction with SA Rugby, the contracting of new players had become difficult, Crous said.

“It is a process we have to work through, and while it is frustrating at certain levels it has long-term benefits for the franchise,” Crous said.

He also said he did not want to create unrealistic expectations among supporters.

“Naturally this is not the best scenario, but this time we at least have a nucleus of players that have been training with our coach Deon Davids.”