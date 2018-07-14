Spa dispute drags on - nine years later

Georgiou’s and municipality still at odds, writes Tremaine van Aardt

While the almost decade-long legal wrangle between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the owners of spa and hotel Georgiou’s has been finalised, a war of words continues, with the hotel owner saying the ball is firmly in his court while officials say they will not tolerate unlawful conduct. The Georgiou’s owner has battled the metro in and out of court for years for the right to run the hotel and spa on an erf which is zoned as residential.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.