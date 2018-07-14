Plan to revive Central
Moves afoot to turn derelict buildings into mixed-use or upmarket housing, writes Siyamtanda Capa
Plans are afoot to turn derelict and unused buildings in the city centre into either mixeduse housing or upmarket accommodation, with Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive Ashraf Adam already in talks with property owners in the metro.
