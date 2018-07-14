i
Your Weekend

Life changed by transplant

HIV-positive kidney receiver to take part in games, writes Estelle Ellis

By Estelle Ellis - 14 July 2018

When Nombuyiselo Skafu arrives at the start of the South African Transplant Games in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, it will be a victory lap for the brave 35-year-old who has been close to death several times in the past few years.

