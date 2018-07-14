Gospel treat from Australia

The internationally-acclaimed Australian gospel band Planetshakers will perform in Port Elizabeth next week as part of their South African tour.

The band, who have released 35 albums, will perform a single show in the city at the Word of Faith Christian Centre on Tuesday.

Planetshakers features a large group of vocalists who lead worship at the Planetshakers church when they’re not on tour.

Drummer Mike Webber said their performances could transcend language barriers.

“Depending on their culture, or even from church to church in the same country, you’ll get people who will respond differently,” he said.

“There is always a moment where you cross over from people coming for an experience of watching the band, or coming to hear their song, where they step into having an encounter with Jesus.

“That’s really the moment we look for in every worship service.

“We’ve had crowds of people who don’t even speak English, but because we’re singing the truth of God’s word and we’re lifting up the name of Jesus, that transcends any language barrier.”

Event organiser Manny Eagle said: “We are very excited about Planetshakers coming to Port Elizabeth and hope to see representatives from every church attend as well as anyone else who is a fan of the band and Christian music.”

Tickets for the event, which will start at 7pm, are available from Word of Faith, Bonamia, or online at www.itickets.co.za

Prices range from R100 to R250. ● For more information contact Manny Eagle at manny@wordoffaith.org.za or on 041-399-4400.