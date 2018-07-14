Daniels ready to pull the plug on shaky coalition
Fed-up Patriotic Alliance councillor slams ‘marriage of convenience’ and accuses DA of using northern areas residents simply as ‘voting fodder’
Simmering tensions that have threatened the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition in recent months are boiling over again as Marlon Daniels, of the Patriotic Alliance, says he is ready to throw in the towel – again.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.