i
Your Weekend

More rev for your buck

New track surface, special effects to cars promise high-octane Sasol GTC Championships action at Aldo Scribante

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 08 July 2018

New track surface, special effects to cars promise high-octane Sasol GTC Championships action at Aldo Scribante

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Street Parade
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA

Most Read

X