Stolen metro bakkies: no trackers or cameras
The six brand new municipal vehicles stolen on Sunday had no trackers fitted and were parked in a depot where the CCTV cameras were not working.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.