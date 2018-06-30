Spicy derby for Super Rugby fans

Super Rugby action resumes this weekend following the international break and the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks will be out to gather important league points as the competition inches closer to the playoffs.

A spicy local derby between the Sharks and Lions in Durban is the main fare on the menu. Meanwhile, the Bulls and Stormers will be on the road with away games in Singapore and Buenos Aires respectively.

The men from Pretoria kick off the action from a local point of view when they face the resurgent Sunwolves from 1.55pm this afternoon (SA time) at the Singapore National Stadium.

They will be looking to avenge their defeat last year to the Japanese side in Tokyo, when the Vodacom Bulls became the first South African team to lose against the Sunwolves.

That match in the Far East is followed by the only local derby of the weekend in Durban.

The Sharks have a good home record this year, while the Lions will be out to consolidate their position at the top of the South African conference table.

The match at Jonsson Kings Park will get under way at 5.15pm. In Buenos Aires, the Stormers face a very confident Jaguares team who will be buoyed by their impressive unbeaten run before the international break.

This match will kick off at 7.40pm (SA time).