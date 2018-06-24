Property: spotlight on Seaview

Lying on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth is the beautiful coastal suburb of Beachview. It’s about 25km from the city centre and here you’ll find homes with spectacular sea views as far as the eye can see – an attribute that has earned this popular compact suburb its name.

Ela Vosloo, owner of Shukla, a shop which specialises in handmade Belgian chocolates, has been living in the area for four years after moving back to South Africa from Belgium, where they lived for 15 years.

She says it was always her and her late husband’s dream to retire in Beachview.

“The drawcard for us was the clean air, the wildlife, hiking trails and frequent sightings of dolphins and whales when in season. And, of course, the fact that there are no street lights: it makes stargazing so much better.”

When you’re in Beachview, it feels like you’re in a different world. The beach stretches on for kilometres and, according to Ela, there are dolphin sightings just about every day – another bonus of living on this side of town.

The endangered oystercatcher, along with a wide range of other marine birds, also frequent this part of the world.