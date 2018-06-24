Plush hotel planned for St Francis

If the plans get the nod from the municipality, the Kouga region could soon get its first luxury hotel to be developed by the Mantis Collection.

The hotel, which is expected to cost about R60-million, will be built at the St Francis Links golf estate.

Mantis Collection head of marketing Ignus Le Roux and head of development Bruce McNicol said they were working closely with the Kouga Municipality’s town planning department to get the hotel plans approved.

“There is a lot of red tape that we’re talking about and we’re currently waiting on approval. It’s not a done deal yet,” they said.

The Mantis team said the luxury hotel would have fivestar finishes to fit in with its environment.

They said it would not make sense to try to compete with other accommodation, of which there was already a lot in the area.

They said the St Francis Links was the seventh-best golf course in the country so they wanted to keep the hotel in line with those standards.

Liezl Clause of the Links said the property the hotel would be constructed on had the required zoning rights, but the people who were going to develop the hotel wanted to include a kitchenette in each suite.

“Currently the designing doesn’t allow that and that is the departure application which is currently with council for approval.

“If the project gets the green light, it would be a very exciting thing for the area which would bring big investor confidence,” Clause said.

She said the construction of the hotel would be great for short-term building opportunities and also for the long term.

The Links, opened in 2006, sits on 409 hectares and has more than 500 properties on the site.

Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said he was excited about the development of the hotel and confirmed that the project was currently in the planning phase.

“We’re excited about these kinds of projects as they bring much-needed jobs for the people of Kouga,” he said.