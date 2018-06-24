Glitzy awards for slot action

Pioneer Slots, headed by Bay businessman Steve Dondolo’s African Pioneer Group, staged a glitzy awards dinner for its site owners on the Port Elizabeth beachfront on Thursday night.

Held at the Protea Marine Hotel, the event saw the Limited Payout Machine (LPM) supplier honour its 25 leading site operators during an evening of fine fare and music and an awards presentation.

East London’s Douglas Hume was recognised as the best site operator in “all facets of the business”.

Hume, who owns Mr Hyde’s Restaurant and Pub in East London, from where he operates Pioneer Slots machines, won an ocean cruise for two for his efforts.

Second and third places were awarded to site operators Leon Bezuidenhout, owner of multiple Hot Spot Bar outlets and Granville Klaas, owner of Big Waves, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Dondolo outlined the rapid rise of the slots business, recalling that Pioneer Slots had already placed its 1 000th machine last year - less than five years after launching the gaming entity.

The company currently has hundreds of machines placed in Port Elizabeth, while scores more units are in play at sites in Uitenhage, Despatch, East London and in King William’s Town, among other areas in the province.

“It is worthwhile to remember what we are achieving through the business. Employment is created, the machines enhance primary businesses and we are contributing to the tax revenue of the province,” said Dondolo.

He said Pioneers Slots was committed to growing the business and its full support of its site owners.