Hawaiian surf maiden Brisa Hennessy surfed her way to the top of the pile as she claimed the the women’s title at the Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing at Pollok Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Hennessy went up against Dominic Barona in the final to claim her maiden Open title as she moved one step closer to the top 10 on the World Surf League women’s ladder.

The Qualifying Series 3000 event presented by Hurley, which is the largest women’s QS event on the African continent, saw Barona and Hennessy go toe to toe for the title in sunny conditions out at Pollok Beach as both ladies eased through their semifinal heats earlier in the day.

In the 30 minute long final, both ladies found the going a bit slow, with two of Hennessy’s heat winning waves counting 8.17 and 7.20 to end with a total score of 15.37. Barona end the final with a score of 5.83 and 0.67 to see her end with a total of 6.50.

“I’m over the moon to pick up the win,” an elated Hennessy said. “The conditions were a bit challenging at times, but both Dominic and I managed to catch some decent breakers. I feel so honoured to surf up against Dominic because she is a really good surfer.”

In the Longboarding QS 1000 event, Tarryn King, of Cape Town, was crowned the champion after a see-saw battle against Michelle Van Kempen, Crystal Hulett and Shannon Hughes in the final heat.

King was on top of her game as her best two waves, scoring at 6.67 and 6.33, were enough to see her snatch first place with a score of 13,00, ahead of Van Kempen with an 8.17. Hulett was third (5.23) and Hughes claimed fourth spot with a 3.06.

“I’ve done all the events on the City Surf Series and have made all the finals, so I'm super stoked to pick up the win,” King said.