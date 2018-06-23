Your Weekend

Low probability of rotational load shedding for Saturday: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2018
Eskom Medupi Power Station.
Image: Business Times

Power provider Eskom says there is a low probability of rotational load shedding on Saturday.

This is due to several generating units being returned to service.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day especially during peak periods (07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00) as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.

“In the event that loadshedding becomes necessary‚ Eskom and the municipalities will use the published rotational loadshedding schedules‚” the parastatal said.

For Eskom customers‚ these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za).

- TimesLIVE

