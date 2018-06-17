Students feel deceived by NMU course
A group of fed up Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students say they have spent R65,000 and two years of their lives studying towards a diploma – only to find out they are no more qualified than those who paid R12,000 and studied for a year. Graduates of the pharmacy technician course are bitterly disappointed that their diploma course – the first of its kind in the country –has not had a scope of practice document gazetted, a document that would allow them to put their course work into practice.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.