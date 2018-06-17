Students feel deceived by NMU course

A group of fed up Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students say they have spent R65,000 and two years of their lives studying towards a diploma – only to find out they are no more qualified than those who paid R12,000 and studied for a year. Graduates of the pharmacy technician course are bitterly disappointed that their diploma course – the first of its kind in the country –has not had a scope of practice document gazetted, a document that would allow them to put their course work into practice.

