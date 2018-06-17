‘Never seek help here at lunchtime’, patient told inquiry
An elderly woman who attended the 14th Avenue clinic in Walmer during lunchtime was left shocked after staff kept on berating her to “never seek help at the clinic” at that time.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.