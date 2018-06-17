Beloved Bay coach’s joy over award
Game still on for ex-teacher
Retired teacher Eunice Gonyela’s love for children and sport has turned her into a nationally celebrated icon in the development structures of cricket in South Africa.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.