Load-shedding still uncertain

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is bracing for possible load-shedding over the weekend as Eskom announced a power system emergency yesterday. The power utility blamed some of its staff for the unstable electricity supply, saying they were taking part in an illegal protest. While it was not clear if the power supply across the country would be affected at the weekend by the impasse over no wage increases, the municipality said it would wait for direction from Eskom.

