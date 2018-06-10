Property: spotlight on Knysna

A small town that explodes into full-on holiday mode in peak season, Knysna’s beautiful lagoon and surrounds of awe-inspiring indigenous forest are the heart of its attraction, with so much to do that the hard part is fitting it all into one holiday.

“It’s a very relaxed lifestyle, we’re very fortunate to have every activity imaginable on our doorstep – extreme kloofing, boating, diving, fishing and mountain biking trails,” says resident Nikki Smit.

“I also love that it’s very community driven, you know everyone.”

After the devastating 2017 fires, the town pulled together to rebuild and, like the surrounding fynbos and forest, it’s once again bursting with new growth and energy.

Accommodation

Knysna has long been a favourite place for second homes, filling up in the December holiday season as everyone escapes the city to immerse themselves in lagoon and beach activities.

From guest houses and B&Bs to luxury hotels and forest lodges, or holiday rentals and caravan parks, there is a huge variety of holiday accommodation and many different locations.

This includes the new developments on Thesen Island with their waterfront marina feel, traditional holiday homes on Leisure Island, villas high on the hills around the lagoon with stunning views, or hidden farms and lodges in the forest along the Garden Route.