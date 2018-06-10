Humansdorp woman arrested for death of boyfriend

Police nabbed a woman for allegedly killing her boyfriend after a heated argument in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said it is believed that the woman and the boyfriend were involved in an argument when she subsequently became angry and struck him with a bottle on the head and then strangled him with a headwrap, on Saturday afternoon.

"The 36-year-old boyfriend from George died at the scene and his name is being withheld until his family is notified." Nkohli said.

"It is said that the argument was about the suspect's ex-boyfriend who visited her the previous day," he said.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 June 2018 for charges of murder.