An RDP home disaster

She noticed immediately that although it was meant to be a new, brick house, the floor was so badly done that her husband had to redo it.

“Our windows keep falling out because the wooden frames give in,” Dube said.

“The foundation was built wrong and we’re scared every time we have strong winds because it feels like this house could collapse on us while we’re sleeping.”

A wall of Dube’s house is covered in cracks so deep that if you are standing inside her living room, you can clearly see outside.

Dube is one of about 36 000 Bay residents eagerly awaiting their turn to have their RDP homes rectified.

Since government policy dictates that only 10% of the budget for housing development can be used to rectify houses, the wait is expected to be a long one.

On average, between 200 and 300 houses are rectified annually in the metro.

Mzamo Magugu, 54, from a section of KwaNobuhle known as Duduza, said he had been crying at the doors of councillor upon councillor about the condition of his home. He said Duduza had been one of the first areas in KwaNobuhle to receive RDP houses, but instead of this bringing joy, he felt they were forced to live in death traps.

“We’ve had big problems here but it doesn’t seem like they’re going to solve them anytime soon,” he said.

Magugu’s house has deep cracks all the way from the ceiling to the floor, causing the windows to constantly collapse.

He said he had replaced his windows multiple times but sometimes did not have the money to do so.

Lilitha Coko’s house was torn down with the promise that it would be rebuilt from scratch. That was three years ago. Coko, 53, lives with her husband and two daughters in a temporary structure provided by the municipality.

She said her family had been meant to live in the cottage only for about six months while contractors worked on restoring her home.

“This is the third year we’re living like this. Every time it rains, water runs down the walls of this place and we’re cold and we don’t even have a toilet here,” she said.