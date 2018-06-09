Robbers ransack Murray Park house

A husband and wife were tied up and robbed on a small holding on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

The robbery took place between 8pm and 10pm on Draaifontein Road in Murray Park shortly after the couple finished braaing outside.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the 66-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife were accosted while going back into the house.



“They had a braai outside and as they entered the house two men wearing balaclavas and carrying firearms confronted them.

"During the confrontation the men demanded jewellery, firearms and money.

“The couple told them that they did not have weapons. They were then led into a room where the suspects tied them up using cellphone charger cords," Rheeder said.

Rheeder added that the gunmen ransacked the house and stole jewellery, alcohol and the couple’s cellphones.

“The men then fled on foot. Once they left, the man managed to use tools in the room to break free. He then untied his wife and they managed to call for help.”

Police arrived and searched the area but the men had fled.

Rheeder said no one was injured during the attack.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.