Nurse fights off robber at frail care

A nurse fought off a would robber at a frail care centre in Colin Street, Morningside early on Saturday morning.

The robber, who appeared to be unarmed, managed to break into the frail care centre due to renovations that are currently being undertaken.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the incident happened at about 3:30am while most of the elderly people were asleep.

“The nurse heard a noise inside the centre and went to investigate and was confronted by the man.

A scuffle ensued and the nurse managed to fight off the man.

"The man managed to grab her phone and then fled on foot.”

Rheeder said the suspect gained entry through a partially built wall.

“There is building happening at the centre and because it is not complete the builders blocked the entrance pending completion.”

No one was injured in the attack.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.