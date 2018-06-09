Face and body a creative canvas

Describing his art as an unorthodox form of self-expression, Luke Rudman, 18, uses his own face and body as the canvas for his masterpieces.

Through his love for both art and language, the Grey High School matric pupil has been experimenting with illusion make-up to create transformations that critique societal stereotypes.

At surface level, scrolling through Rudman’s Instagram page (@pseudellusion), where he posts images of his creations, is a puzzling yet intriguing experience.

But an in-depth look at what each piece represents allows for insight into what spurs the young talent’s creativity.

“I am unashamedly outside the box – and learnt that I have a voice. There are many issues I find worrying in our society and I use my art to comment on those issues,” Rudman said.

Growing up in “an arty home” had provided the space for him to fine-tune his skills, he said.

When Weekend Post asked for a photograph, within two hours Rudman created a piece which was most representative of the message he was trying to communicate through his art.

Watch the creation unfold here: