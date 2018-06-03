LETTER | President for 100 days can learn from ‘president for a day’ dreams
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa: Dear Mr President, As a successful businessman, you are no stranger to the struggles that many South Africans face in their journey to build a better life for themselves and their families.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.