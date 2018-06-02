The lawyer who admitted to dumping his family’s dead Labrador on the side of a road in Johannesburg has apologised to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Adam Anderson wrote in his letter of apology that he and his wife had adopted Mbali 13 years ago‚ when she was a year old‚ from the Sandton Marlboro SPCA.

Mbali died at their home on Sunday night.

“I have acknowledged that I was completely wrong in disposing of the body of Mbali as I did. I have expressed‚ and I continue to express‚ my sincere regret and remorse for my unacceptable conduct.

“I am aware that my apology will not change the facts. However‚ I hope that my future conduct and actions will show how truly sorry I am.

“I would also like to apologise to everyone who has been affected by my actions.”

Anderson has offered to help the SPCA by doing community service.

The lawyer admitted that he had dumped Mbali on the side of the road.

He was caught on CCTV footage.