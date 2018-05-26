Shooting ace from the Bay hits top spot
Not only is he a sharpshooter in the boardroom, but Giuseppe Tagliaferri is no slouch on the shooting range as he competed in the Grand Prix d'Italia before winning the Guido Polsinelli Memorial Trophy last week. Handling big pressure situations and holding his nerve were the keys to his success as he overcame a spirited Stefano Narducci, the current world champion, in the sudden-death shootout.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.