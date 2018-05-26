Shooting ace from the Bay hits top spot

Not only is he a sharpshooter in the boardroom, but Giuseppe Tagliaferri is no slouch on the shooting range as he competed in the Grand Prix d'Italia before winning the Guido Polsinelli Memorial Trophy last week. Handling big pressure situations and holding his nerve were the keys to his success as he overcame a spirited Stefano Narducci, the current world champion, in the sudden-death shootout.

