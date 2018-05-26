Sewage sinks Paddle
Annual conservancy fundraiser called off
Conservancy fundraiser called off as sewage in water made it impossible for annual Family Paddle to take place.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.