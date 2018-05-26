Leopards prepare at night for clash

Black Leopards players have been training under lights in preparation for their crunch Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoff encounter against Platinum Stars at Moruleng Stadium tonight.

The all-important match is scheduled for 8.15pm and Leopards coach Joel Masutha decided to prepare at night so that his players can get used to the evening conditions.

“Most of the players in the team do not have experience of playing at night, but we trained the whole week under the lights so that they get used to the conditions. At night the ball moves faster and the lighting may affect you if you are not used to it‚” he said‚ adding that the players had enjoyed their sessions.

Dikwena will be relegated to the National First Division if they lose to Leopards today.

Masutha said Leopards were not going to North West to worry about sentiments as they had promotion ambitions of their own.

With the odds heavily stacked against Stars‚ their coach Roger de Sa has refused to throw in the towel. “If we get the three points this weekend‚ I think it will be pretty even and it will go down to the last game,” he said.