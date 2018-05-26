Growing appetite for plant power

Plant power is the way to go, say Amy van der Merwe and Duart Maclean, the creative spirits behind An Earthen Life vegan food in Richmond Hill.

Their Earthen Life has been bearing fruit as Amy, 29, and Duart, 30, have been so busy with orders that they now plan to open a vegan restaurant, to be called Kindred Kitchen, in the next month or so.

Popular dishes already include Vietnamese summer rolls, tacos (available every Tuesday), as well as the burritos and various “bowl” offerings. Each day An Earthen Life offers two different main meals and one smoothie, for free delivery to Central areas and a pick-up point in Summerstrand.

“We are not uber-vegan but we are plant based,” says Amy, seconded by Duart who says they are not “super-fussy” so friends do not have to stress when inviting them round to dinner.

The couple have been together for three years – travelling and exploring the world – but only this year decided to make a full-time career of their penchant for healthy vegetarian food.

“We’ve travelled quite a bit together, but before that I spent three years in London and I also worked in catering in the US –United States, in the Hamptons and in Aspen,” says Amy who is the chef-in-chief with Duart her sous chef.

“I’m happy to do the hard labour, like the dishes and delivery,” he says, and is also armed with a law degree. New recruit Sindiswa Mali, 34, completes the kitchen line-up as prep chef and Kindred Kitchen home will be on the corner of Irvine and Raleigh streets, opposite Vovo Telo.