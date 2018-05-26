Freed Lungisa ‘given special treatment’

‘Very popular’ Lungisa applied for TV in his special care unit cell

Following a “lonely” 16-day stint behind bars, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa walked out to a hero’s welcome as prison officials were lambasted by a court for giving him preferential treatment. Yesterday, his two-year jail sentence for assault was placed on hold, with the political live wire permitted to go home after paying bail, pending the outcome of a possible appeal.

