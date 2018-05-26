Freed Lungisa ‘given special treatment’
‘Very popular’ Lungisa applied for TV in his special care unit cell
Following a “lonely” 16-day stint behind bars, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa walked out to a hero’s welcome as prison officials were lambasted by a court for giving him preferential treatment. Yesterday, his two-year jail sentence for assault was placed on hold, with the political live wire permitted to go home after paying bail, pending the outcome of a possible appeal.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.