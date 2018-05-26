An Earthen Life’s chia pudding

One of the most “liked” images on the Earthen Life Instagram feed is this recipe for chia pudding that it is as delicious as it is beautiful.

An Earthen Life’s Amy van der Merwe devised this particular recipe for Madikwe Game Lodge and shared it with My Weekend readers.

“You can find most of these ingredients on www.faithful-to-nature.co.za who deliver within two to three days with any orders over R350. You can also use our coupon code ANEARTHENLIFE that will give you R100 off your first purchase,” Amy says.

“The shops in Port Elizabeth that stock these awesome ingredients are Rocket Seed, Food Lovers Market, the Vegetarian Centre and Dischem for the nuts and seeds.”

It’s perfect as a breakfast dish but also is called “pudding” as it is a sweet treat that doubles as a healthy dessert.

INGREDIENTS

Base Mix:

½ cup chia seeds

1 ½ cup coconut milk

2 teaspoons honey or agave

Berry chia mix:

½ cup frozen berries

Berry layer:

½ cup frozen berries

2 tablespoons chia Seeds

Toppings:

gooseberries

granola

figs

almonds

nut butter

desiccated coconut

Base mix: In a bowl add ½ cup of chia seeds, 1.5 cup coconut milk, 2 teaspoons of honey or agave and mix well.

Berry chia mix: Thaw ½ cup frozen berries ( you can use fresh) in a bowl and mash down with a fork. Add ½ cup of base mix to thawed berries and mix well.

Berry Layer: Cook down ½ cup frozen berries in a pan. Remove from flame, add 2 tablespoons chia seeds to berries and mix if very thick add water to make a bit runny. Take one whole fig, cut off the top and slice into flower shape. Slice another fig in wheels.

METHOD

Add a thin layer of granola to the bottom of a jar, then place sliced fig wheels ( you can use kiwi fruit or strawberries too) against the sides of the jar and fill with base mix of chia half way.

Use a spoon to place a thin “berry layer” on base mix layer, then add berry chia layer.

Place fig flower on top and add a few almonds and two halved gooseberries, add a small dollop of nut butter, pinch of desiccated coconut, sprinkle chia seeds and refrigerate overnight.