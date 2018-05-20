R10m metro bill for cable theft

Cable theft has cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality R10-million over the past 10 months – roughly R1-million a month.

The theft has forced the municipality to launch a specialist investigation unit – tasked only with protecting electricity cables in identified “hot spot” areas. This was revealed after six people were arrested in two separate incidents over the past week.

During those robberies about R1.1 million worth of cables were stolen.

The six thieves had stolen about 1.5km of cable, burnt the plastic sheathing and then taken the wire for resale before they were caught.

Nationally, the government estimates that cable theft costs the country between R5-billion and R7.5 billion per year -– mostly affecting Eskom, Transnet and Telkom.

The municipality this week described cable theft as a massive problem that caused havoc to the electricity supply of residents .

Bay electricity and energy directorate senior director for distribution Carl Hempel said that, since July last year, an estimated R10-million had been spent on replacing underground and overhead electricity cables.

“This includes the replacement and purchasing of the wires to reinstall and fix structures that had been damaged due to cable theft,” he added.

To date, the municipality has identified three main hot-spot areas that appear to be the focus of syndicates.