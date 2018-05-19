Search on for missing girl

Port Elizabeth police are searching for a 17-year-old school girl who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Butteress, 17, was last seen between 3pm and 4pm, after catching a lift from school to William Slabbert Drive in Bloemendal – around the corner from her home.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Buttress attended Westview High School in Newton Park and had last been seen by members of a lift club, with whom she often received a lift.

“The information we have is that she was dropped in William Slabbert Drive which is about 500m from her home in Siyazama Street, Timothy Valley.

“Usually she is dropped off outside the house, but she requested to be dropped in the nearby road,” she said.

“It appears she never made it to the house. What exactly transpired between the drop-off point and house is what we are trying to establish.”

Naidu said police had been informed of her disappearance on Wednesday evening by Butteress’s parents.

“Bethelsdorp police searched the area for the girl until morning.

“By Thursday morning the case had been sent to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit to investigate,” she said.

Naidu said detectives had been to the house, and walked the area, looking for clues.

“She should still be in her school uniform and in possession of her bags.”

Anyone who knows Butteress whereabouts can contact Detective Warrant Officer Grant Measures on 072-732 4220.