Mom wins 11-year battle for justice

An 11-year fight for justice by a woman who was assaulted by a policeman while trying to a report an alleged attack, finally came to an end this week when she was awarded R130 000 in damages.

An emotional Meliwe Bembe, 51, of KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, has told how an alleged physical altercation with a neighbour in 2007 escalated out of control when she was beaten up by a plainclothes policeman while insisting on opening an assault case and ended up spending years in ill-health while trying to seek justice.

This week magistrate Albert Curtain awarded Bembe R130 000 in damages, describing the matter as shocking.

According to papers before court, the police’s legal team admitted that the assault on Bembe had taken place.

In the wake of Bembe’s claims that the Uitenhage police involved initially refused to allow her to open a case against the policeman who attacked her, police said this week that members cannot refuse to open a criminal matter against another officer.

Bembe told Weekend Post that in April 2007 she had berated the daughter of a neighbour who lived behind her.

She said she recalled the child had been cheeky, but couldn’t remember the exact details now since suffering a stroke.

“The woman came to confront me – she said I must leave her child alone.

“That was when the fight started. A man grabbed me and this woman was hitting me with her phone. I am on blood-thinning medication, so I was bleeding a lot.”

Bembe said she and her neighbour had then raced to the police station to each lay a complaint.

“I wanted to lay my complaint first because I didn’t want to be the one who had to defend [myself],” Bembe said.

“The policeman said I must go and see a doctor first and come back with a report. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t want this woman to be the first to lay a complaint.

“I said: ‘Please help me and take my case’. They chased me out.

“I said you can’t chase me out, this is government property.”

The next moment a plainclothes policeman had jumped over the counter and threatened her.

“‘Get out!’ he shouted at me. I refused. There were a number of female police officers in that office – they just watched what was happening.

“There was a chair there that had been bolted to the ground. I sat down and held onto the arms of the chair.”

Bembe said the plainclothes policeman had then grabbed a computer chair and started beating her with it.

“There were many people from KwaNobuhle in the office – they all ran.