A day after she died the father of Siyasanga Kobese‚ Pastor Norman‚ told TshisaLIVE that his wife was hardest hit by the death of their daughter.

"She hasn't been able to sleep and can't stop crying‚" he said.

Now‚ at the funeral for the singer‚ an emotional letter from her mom was read out by a family friend.

"I cannot explain what I feel right now. Life is so unfair. I never thought I would bury my daughter. I shared my heart and desires with you‚ but now you are gone they are all forgotten‚" wrote Siya's mom in the letter.