ANC moves ahead after Nombiba case

Following the imprisonment of ANC Ward 20 councillor Bongo Nombiba, the party is planning to visit residents in the ward to explain what had happened.

In a statement released on Friday, ANC regional secretary Themba Xathula said they wanted to inform the community of the way forward.

Xathula said the ANC noted the judgments on Nombiba, who was convicted of fraud, and ANC councillor Andile Lungisa who was jailed for assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser.

“We call on Ward 20 not to listen to the opportunistic tendencies of other political parties, and remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the ANC.”

During a meeting with the regional alliance secretariat on Friday, Xathula said they discussed the upcoming national elections programme, and noted the DA’s continued onslaught “aimed at our people”.