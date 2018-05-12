Change of rule frees Erasmus

South Africa have scrapped a ban on picking overseas-based players, opening the way for new coach Rassie Erasmus to name a full-strength side to take on England in their three test series next month.

Governing body SA Rugby ended the overseas-based player policy just over a year after bringing it into effect.

The rule prevented the Springboks from selecting overseas-based players who had fewer than 30 test caps.

It was set to be lifted next year in preparation for the 2019 World Cup.

Erasmus is likely to grab the opportunity and bring back scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, considered among the outstanding performers in this season’s English Premiership.

The new coach has just over a year to prepare for the next World Cup in Japan, where the Boks meet defending champions New Zealand.

A talent drought continues to be a major concern for South African rugby. – Reuters