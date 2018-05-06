“The report will be revealed by the minister on Monday and that is when everyone will know the outcomes.”

The focus will be to see how rugby‚ cricket and netball‚ which failed to achieve more than 50% representation of their own transformation targets when the 2015-16 report was released‚ will perform this time around.

Football achieved more than 50% of its targets in that period of 2015-16 and it is expected to be in the clear again‚ but it remains to be seen how some of the smaller federations like swimming and hockey will fare.

In 2016‚ former minister of sport Fikile Mbalula banned rugby‚ cricket‚ netball and athletics from bidding for – or hosting – major international events due to their poor transformation scorecards that were contained in the 2014-15 EPG report.

That ban by Mbalula was lifted by his successor, Thulas Nxesi‚ last year, saying the four sporting codes had made progress in improving racial diversity.

The un-banning paved the way for SA Rugby to bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ which they eventually lost to France.

The EPG report annually announces whether various federations have delivered on their targets agreed upon by Sports and Recreation South Africa and the various federations. – TimesLIVE