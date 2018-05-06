Makana drivers eye claims pot

The Makana Municipality could face dozens of claims for damage to vehicles due to the abundant potholes that riddle the roads, particularly in Grahamstown.

The Grahamstown Resident’s Association has put in place a “how to” recipe for citizens to claim against the municipality in the event people suffer injury or damage as a direct result of potholes.

If damage is caused to your car or your person, says the association on social media, a letter should be sent to roads manager Mtutuzeli Mhlaba explaining what happened, where it happened and photographs of the damage caused.

Minor claims require one quote, major claims three.

Association secretary Tim Bull said that while it would do its bit to assist the municipality, citizens should not be made to suffer financial losses as a result of the pothole crisis.

It was with this in mind that it had put together the recipe for citizens to claim against the municipality.

Grahamstown’s potholes have become a national joke. Some years back Rhodes University students and others began planting trees and other pot plants in potholes to draw attention to the problem.

But the municipality is broke and it is estimated it would cost well over a R1-billion to properly repair its holey road network. Failure to maintain the roads has led to such substantial damage that vast areas of require complete resurfacing.

The city, which annually hosts several prominent arts, cultural, science and other festivals, faces dozens of problems apart from its ubiquitous and sizeable potholes.